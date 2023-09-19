Unclaimed gold worth Rs 1 crore recovered at Chennai airport

Chennai, September 19
Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday recovered 2 kg of unclaimed gold left at the airport here, official sources said.
The precious metal, valued at Rs 1 crore, was found unclaimed at the International Arrival area, they said, adding a probe was on into the matter.
