Under new laws, first FIR over bike theft in Gwalior

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi Police claimed they filed first FIR under provisions of the new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Home Minister Amit Shah clarified the first case was about a bike theft registered in Gwalior at 10 minutes past midnight. He said the Delhi case against a street vendor was dismissed after an investigation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...
Indian-American physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud
Mona Ghosh owns and operates Progressive Women's Healthcare,...