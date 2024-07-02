Under new laws, first FIR over bike theft in Gwalior

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi Police claimed they filed first FIR under provisions of the new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Home Minister Amit Shah clarified the first case was about a bike theft registered in Gwalior at 10 minutes past midnight. He said the Delhi case against a street vendor was dismissed after an investigation.

