Undercurrent in favour of INDIA bloc, claims Kharge

New Delhi, April 12

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the Central investigation agencies, including the ED and the Income Tax Department, were being misused to force the corrupt to join the BJP.

He was speaking at a rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi after the party’s candidate for the constituency and Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani filed his nomination papers.

Corrupt lining up with Modi Though Modi said he will not spare the corrupt, now corrupt leaders are sitting with him. The BJP has a washing machine. Those sent to prison on charges of corruption are projected as clean once they join the BJP. —Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

Kharge said there was an undercurrent in favour of the INDIA bloc fearing which PM Narendra Modi was campaigning extensively.

“When these leaders were in our party, they were corrupt. Did they become clean after joining your party (BJP)? Though Modi said he will not spare the corrupt, now corrupt leaders are sitting with him. The BJP has a washing machine. Those sent to prison on charges of corruption are projected as clean once they join the BJP. Their sins are washed off,” Kharge said.

He said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were not about the Congress, but saving the Constitution and democracy.

Kharge said though the Centre had failed to make any contribution to Karnataka, PM Modi boasts of “Modi ki guarantee”.

“What is BJP’s guarantee? Now, he (Modi) is going around saying ‘Modi ki guarantee’. I have established a central university, developed national highways, brought 37 new trains and sanctioned a textile park. After carrying out development, I am asking for votes,” he added.

He urged the voters to avenge his 2019 electoral defeat. Kharge had lost the General Election in 2019 from Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) seat against BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav. Doddamani would face Jadhav this time.

“Even after seeing the development work, voters forget Kharge once they enter polling booths. Don’t repeat that mistake and ensure the victory of Radhakrishna Doddamani,” he said. Kharge said if the Congress was voted to power, all guarantees would be implemented.

Kharge said Modi should swear in the name of Ram Lalla and tell the people whether his party had fulfilled its manifesto promises of providing two crore jobs annually, doubling farmers income, depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen and ensuring MSP for farmers.

