Undertrial prisoner shot dead on court premises in Bihar’s Danapur, 2 assailants arrested

Patna, December 15
An undertrial prisoner was gunned down by two miscreants on Friday while being taken to a trial court in Bihar’s Danapur, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Singh, who was an inmate of Beur Central Jail in Patna, they said.
In a post on X, the Patna district police said, “Abhishek Singh alias Chote Sarkar was attacked by two armed assailants in Danapur court premises on Friday when he was being escorted to a trial court from the lock-up. Both the assailants, who tried to escape, were caught by the police.”
Singh has a number of criminal cases registered against him, including ones for murder and extortion, police said.
“The accused are being interrogated by the investigators to ascertain their motive. A case has also been registered against them and further investigation is on,” the officer said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...