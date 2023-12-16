Unemployment, rising prices behind Parliament security breach, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, December 16
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said rising prices and unemployment were behind the December 13 Parliament security breach.
Speaking to reporters after a poll preparedness meeting with leaders of the Congress's Gujarat unit in New Delhi, Gandhi said the "biggest issue in the country is that of unemployment".
He said the reason behind the security breach in Parliament is that youngsters "are not getting employment due to the policies of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi".
"There has been a security breach in Parliament. But why did it happen?" he asked.
"The biggest issue in the country is that of unemployment, which is boiling all over the country. The country's youth are not getting employment due to the policies of Modi ji," he said.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.
"The breach has happened (in Parliament) but the reason behind it is unemployment and price rise," Gandhi said.
