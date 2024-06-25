Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

On the anniversary of worst-ever act of terrorism in Canada, the Indian High Commission in Canada, in an indirect reference to offensive floats in Ontario and Toronto on the bombing of Al-182 in 1985, has said that any act of glorifying terrorism “is deplorable and should be condemned by all peace-loving countries and people”.

“While 39 years have passed since the cowardly act, terrorism has unfortunately assumed proportions of an existential threat to international peace and security today. It is unfortunate that such actions are allowed to be routine on many occasions in Canada,” it said.

“The perpetrators and the co-conspirators of this dastardly act remain free,” it added. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claims it its “investigative efforts remain active and ongoing”. Terming the Kanishka bombing “the worst ever in Canadian aviation history to date”, it said the incident would remain an “unbearable loss” not only for the victims’ families, but also for humanity as a whole.

The statement by the Indian High Commission in Canada came shortly after it observed the 39th anniversary of the 1985 Kanishka bombing that killed 329 persons, most of them Canadians of Indian origin.

Kanishka bombing anniversary While 39 years have passed since the cowardly act (Kanishka bombing of 1985), terrorism has unfortunately assumed proportions of an existential threat to international peace and security today. — Indian High Commission in Canada

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Toronto