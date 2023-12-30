 Unidentified gunmen target police commandos in Manipur's Moreh : The Tribune India

  India
  Unidentified gunmen target police commandos in Manipur's Moreh

Unidentified gunmen target police commandos in Manipur's Moreh

Sources said two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh

Unidentified gunmen target police commandos in Manipur's Moreh

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Churachandpur, December 30

Heavy gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Manipur's Moreh around 3:50 PM on Saturday, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, unidentified gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh.

“One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they come under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road,” an officer confirmed.

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp, the officer added.

According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village.

Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh.

 

