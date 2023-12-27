 Union cabinet approves enhanced Minimum Support Prices for copra in 2024 season : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Union cabinet approves enhanced Minimum Support Prices for copra in 2024 season

Union cabinet approves enhanced Minimum Support Prices for copra in 2024 season

Government announces Rs 250-300 per quintal increase in the MSP of copra at Rs 11,160-12,000 per quintal

Union cabinet approves enhanced Minimum Support Prices for copra in 2024 season

“Copra prices have fallen globally. But the Modi government has decided to provide MSP at least 50 per cent higher than the production cost," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in a media briefing. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 27

The government on Wednesday announced Rs 250-300 per quintal increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of copra at Rs 11,160-12,000 per quintal for the 2024 season.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Copra prices have fallen globally. But the Modi government has decided to provide MSP at least 50 per cent higher than the production cost. Accordingly, the copra MSP has been increased by Rs 250-300 per quintal for 2024 season,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in a media briefing.

The MSP of fair and average quality ball copra has been increased by Rs 250-12,000 per quintal, while milling copra support price has been hiked by Rs 300-11,160 per quintal for 2024, he said.

This will ensure a margin of 51.84 per cent for milling copra and 63.26 per cent for ball copra, which are well beyond 1.5 times the all India weighted average cost of production, an official statement said.

In the last 10 years, the government has increased MSP for milling copra and ball copra from Rs 5,250 per quintal and Rs 5,500 per quintal, respectively in 2014-15 to Rs 11,160 per quintal and Rs 12,000 per quintal each in 2024-25 season.

A higher MSP will not only ensure better remunerative returns to the coconut growers but also incentivize farmers to expand copra production to meet the growing demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally, the statement said.

In the current 2023 season, the government has procured a record quantity of more than 1.33 lakh tonnes of copra, at the cost of Rs 1,493 crore, benefiting around 90,000 farmers.

The procurement has increased by 227 per cent in the current season from the 2022 season.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation will continue to act as central nodal agencies for procurement of copra and de-husked coconut under the Price Support Scheme.

Milling copra is used to extract oil, while ball/edible copra is consumed as a dry fruit and used for religious purposes. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are major producers of milling copra, whereas ball copra is produced predominantly in Karnataka.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Minimum Support Price MSP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘Returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award’, wrestler Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

2
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab PAC meet

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

4
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

5
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

6
Himachal

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

7
India

Over two dozen passengers of Nicaragua-bound plane detained in France, decline to return to India

8
India

Deepfakes: Content not permitted under IT rules must be clearly communicated to users, Centre tells social media platforms

9
India

India, Russia ink pact to build more nuclear power plants

10
Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J-K

Have full faith that Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, Rajnath Singh says in Rajouri

Says mistakes that hurt countrymen should not happen

Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in Rajouri, assures justice

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri, assures justice

Three civilians were found dead last week after being allege...

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi

Police have increased security in the national capital after...

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as Principal Secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Alleges that the state has been facing discrimination


Cities

View All

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

3 peddlers held with 1.5-kg heroin

Construction of speed breakers puts brakes on traffic flow in Amritsar

Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

Couple crushed to death by tipper on Airport Road

Chandigarh air remains ‘very poor’ for 2nd day

Committee gives nod to 17 more C&D waste collection centres

EWS admissions in non-minority private schools start on January 10

Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

Former JNU employee arrested for duping professors of varsity, IIT Delhi of over Rs 11 crore

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’

L-G wants 3 lakh tulips to bloom across Delhi

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Gambling case: Prosecution’s failure led to acquittal of AAP MLA Angural

10 days on, cops still clueless

Five more teams seal quarterfinal berth in hockey meet

MP Rinku for easing traffic at PAP chowk

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Dense fog to continue for few days

Two thieves arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Youth hacked to death by 3 miscreants

Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Gangster Malkeet sent to three-day police remand

Capacity building programme ends