Union Cabinet approves Rs 4,797 crore for PRITHVI scheme

New Delhi, January 5

The government on Friday approved ‘Prithvi Vigyan’ (PRITHVI), an overarching initiative comprising five on-going sub-schemes related to earth sciences, at a cost of Rs 4,797 crore over a five-year period from 2021-26.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to club the sub-schemes.

The schemes are ‘Atmosphere and Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems and Services’, ‘Ocean Services, Modelling Application, Resources and Technology’, ‘Polar Science and Cryosphere Research’, ‘Seismology and Geosciences’ and ‘Research, Education, Training and Outreach’.

“The PRITHVI scheme will enable development of integrated multi-disciplinary earth sciences research and innovative programmes across different MoES institutes,” an official statement said.

It said these integrated research and development efforts will help in addressing the grand challenges of weather and climate, ocean, cryosphere, seismological science and services, and explore the living and non-living resources for their sustainable harnessing.

The objectives of the PRITHVI scheme includes augmentation and sustenance of long-term observations of the atmosphere, ocean, geosphere, cryosphere and solid earth to record vital signs of the earth system and change, development of modelling systems for understanding and predicting weather, ocean and climate hazards, and understanding the science of climate change.

It also includes exploration of polar and high seas regions of the earth towards discovery of new phenomena and resources, development of technology for exploration and sustainable harnessing of oceanic resources for societal applications, and translation of knowledge and insights from earth systems science into services for societal, environmental, and economic benefit.

“Various components of the PRITHVI scheme are interdependent and are carried out in an integrated manner through combined efforts of the concerned Institutes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences,” an official statement said.

