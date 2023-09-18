New Delhi, September 18
The Union Cabinet met here on Monday, the first day of the special session of Parliament, amid speculation that it may clear some important legislative proposals.
There was no official word on the agenda items before the Cabinet, the meeting of which is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there have been speculation on various bills, including the women reservation bill, that may come up during the session.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals
No official word on the agenda items before Cabinet, the mee...
PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era
PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...
CAG frowns at ‘footnote’ accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore
Union Budget showed external Debt of Rs 4.39 lakh crore at ‘...
No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader
D Jayakumar lashes out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for hi...
Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Says it has already completed its probe and submitted a char...