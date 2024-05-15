Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

PTI

New Delhi, May 15

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi, a source said.

She died at 9.28 am and had been on ventilator for the past few days, the source said.

She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the past three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis, the source said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#AIIMS #Jyotiraditya Scindia