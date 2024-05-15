Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

New Delhi, May 15
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi, a source said.
She died at 9.28 am and had been on ventilator for the past few days, the source said.
She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the past three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis, the source said.
