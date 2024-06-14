Union Minister V Somanna’s son, 2 others booked for fraud and criminal intimidation

PTI

Bengaluru, June 14

An FIR has been registered against three persons, including Arun B S, son of Union Minister V Somanna, for alleged fraud and falsification of accounts in an event management company and also threatening a couple associated with the firm, police said on Friday.

The FIR was filed as per the direction of the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate here, they said.

According to the FIR, one Trupthi has alleged that she and her husband Madhwaraj were running an event management company for the last 23 years and in 2013, while organising a government event, they met Arun, son of the Union Minister of State of Jal Shakti and Railways. In 2017, their company also organised a birthday party for Arun’s daughter. Eventually, Arun entrusted the work of planning events for his friends and other family members to the complainant’s company.

In 2019, Arun and Madhwaraj started a company together under a partnership deed.

When the business allegedly incurred losses, Arun allegedly did not inform Madhwaraj and when he inquired about this, he was forced to resign from the company. Later, Arun also included new partners in the company.

Thrupthi also alleged that she and her husband were also getting life threats. Madhwaraj’s dividend in the company was also reduced from 30 per cent to 10 per cent. Many irregularities were committed including those related to the company’s office space and registration, using fake documents, the FIR, filed on June 12, stated.

The complainant also alleged that her family was hounded by goons and her husband was locked up in a dark room and tortured, the FIR added further.

The FIR has been registered at Sanjay Nagar police station under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace), 387 (Putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 477 a (falsification of accounts) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.