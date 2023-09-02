Union minister’s son booked under Arms Act day after man found dead at his Lucknow home

PTI

Lucknow, September 2

Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s son has been booked under the Arms Act, a day after a 30-year-old man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at his home here, police said on Saturday.

The minister’s son, Vikas Kishore, was in Delhi at the time when Vinay Srivastava, described as his friend, was shot in the head. The revolver used is a licensed weapon owned by Vikas, according to his father.

“On September 1, Vinay was killed at Vikas’s residence in which his licensed pistol was used. In this connection, a case has been registered against the licensee at Thakurganj police station under section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow West) Rahul Raj.

The land on which the house is built belongs to Kaushal Kishore, the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs and BJP MP from Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj constituency. But the house is yet to be registered, the minister’s wife Jai Devi said.

Four men who stayed at the house invited Srivastava for dinner where an altercation took place, according to a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

The man was shot dead around 4 am, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary told PTI. The DC said the deceased had a single gunshot wound to his head.

Kaushal Kishore said the gun is registered in his son’s name, who was in Delhi. “He left Lucknow for Delhi on Thursday evening. He had left the gun at his residence and police are investigating how the weapon was used in the incident and by whom,” the minister added.