 Union minister’s son booked under Arms Act day after man found dead at his Lucknow home : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Union minister’s son booked under Arms Act day after man found dead at his Lucknow home

Union minister’s son booked under Arms Act day after man found dead at his Lucknow home

On September 1, a man was killed at minister’s son Vikas Kishore residence in which his licensed pistol was used, say police

Union minister’s son booked under Arms Act day after man found dead at his Lucknow home

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Lucknow, September 2

Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s son has been booked under the Arms Act, a day after a 30-year-old man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at his home here, police said on Saturday.

The minister’s son, Vikas Kishore, was in Delhi at the time when Vinay Srivastava, described as his friend, was shot in the head. The revolver used is a licensed weapon owned by Vikas, according to his father.

“On September 1, Vinay was killed at Vikas’s residence in which his licensed pistol was used. In this connection, a case has been registered against the licensee at Thakurganj police station under section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow West) Rahul Raj.

The land on which the house is built belongs to Kaushal Kishore, the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs and BJP MP from Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj constituency. But the house is yet to be registered, the minister’s wife Jai Devi said.

Four men who stayed at the house invited Srivastava for dinner where an altercation took place, according to a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

The man was shot dead around 4 am, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary told PTI. The DC said the deceased had a single gunshot wound to his head.

Kaushal Kishore said the gun is registered in his son’s name, who was in Delhi. “He left Lucknow for Delhi on Thursday evening. He had left the gun at his residence and police are investigating how the weapon was used in the incident and by whom,” the minister added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

2
Himachal

Himachal Congress files police complaint over CM Sukhu’s health rumours

3
Haryana

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

4
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

5
Business

Utility vehicles drive auto sales in August

6
India

'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 arrested

7
Punjab

Panchayat dissolution file bore Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's sign too

8
India

G20 Summit: 450 CRPF drivers to steer left-hand driven, bullet-resistant VIP cars

9
Himachal

Solan DC occupies house in Shimla, High Court issues notices

10
Science Technology

Moon conquered, ISRO all set for Sun mission with Aditya launch on September 2

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months, to be absorbed immediately: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months; 586 new...

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Asia Cup: Rohit, Kohli out; India struggling at 63/3

India won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in thei...

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

It is emblematic of the evolving relation between Indian and...

Aditya L1 solar mission Live updates: Aditya L1 solar mission launched

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the ...

Aditya-L1 spacecraft separates from launch vehicle, proceeds towards the Sun: ISRO

Aditya-L1 spacecraft separates from launch vehicle, proceeds towards the sun: ISRO

It will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from earth, d...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3