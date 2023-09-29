United Nations body ratifies India’s 6G vision

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

India’s vision to have ubiquitous coverage under 6G technology has been accepted by UN body International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Study Group at its meeting held in Geneva, a move that is likely to cut the cost of deployment of the next-generation technology.

The meeting was held on September 25 and 26. In June, the ITU had accepted India’s inputs on the 6G technology framework, indicating the country’s crucial role in the development of next-generation high-speed technology.