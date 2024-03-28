‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi, March 28
Calling the US State Department’s remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “unwarranted”, India on Thursday said that any such external imputation on the electoral and legal process is completely “unacceptable”.
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated on Wednesday its call for “fair, transparent, timely legal processes” as India summoned an American diplomat and lodged a strong protest over the remarks.
Addressing a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that “yesterday, India had lodged its strong objection and protest with a senior official from the US embassy with regard to the comments made by the State Department”.
“The recent remarks by the State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on the electoral and legal process is completely unacceptable,” Jaiswal said in response to a question.
Asserting that in India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law, Jaiswal said that anyone who has a similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact.
He further said that India is proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions and is committed to protecting them from any form of “undue external influences”.
“Mutual respect and understanding form the foundation of international relations and states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others,” Jaiswal said.
The meeting at the foreign ministry’s South Block office with Gloria Berbena, the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi, lasted 45 minutes with India objecting strongly to the US stance on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor.
After Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Kejriwal was the third AAP leader who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
Earlier, India summoned a senior diplomat from the German Embassy and lodged a strong protest over comments on Kejriwal, saying that the Chief Minister is entitled to a fair and impartial trial
India called it a “blatant interference” in the country’s internal matters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1
In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...
Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest
The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...
‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
MEA spokesperson says India is proud of its independent and ...
Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi
Backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine publi...
Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha
A multi-cornered contest is always advantageous for BJP; it ...