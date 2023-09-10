UP: 5 cops suspended, 14 others sent to police line for ‘negligence’ in rape and murder case against BJP leader

PTI

Maharajganj (UP), September 10

Five policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended and 14 others have been sent to the police line here for negligence in a rape and murder case against a local BJP leader, an official said on Sunday.

The action came after accused BJP leader Masoom Raza Rahi, the district president of the BJP’s minority morcha, went absconding.

Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said that police outpost in-charge Sadar Praveen Singh, constables Abid Ali, Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh Chaudhary and Priyanka Singh have been suspended for alleged negligence and mishandling the case.

He added that 14 policemen, including the SHO, have been sent to the police line for the same.

A case was lodged on September 5 against Rahi for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl and killing of her father. The accused was detained following the FIR.

However, he was allowed to go after the victim retracted the rape allegations in her statements before a magistrate on September 6.

The SP said that Rahi has been absconding since September 7 even though the case against him, which also includes a murder charge, is still under investigation.

He added that police have formed a team to arrest the accused and investigations into the matter are underway.

In her complaint to police, the girl alleged that the BJP leader raped her on August 28 and when her father, Raju, protested on seeing the incident, the accused thrashed him, grievously injuring him. The father of the girl subsequently died during treatment.

The complainant said that after her mother’s death, she lived in Rahi’s house as a tenant along with her father, three sisters and a younger brother. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the BJP leader.

#BJP