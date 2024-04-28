UP Congress pitches for Rahul, Priyanka in Amethi, Rae Bareli

New Delhi, April 27

Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders on Saturday urged the party leadership to nominate Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidates from the VIP segments of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

In a meeting of the Congress election committee chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters on Saturday, in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress Avinash Pandey is learnt to have pitched for the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Rae Bareli.

Sources said CEC members agreed with Pande. It is learnt that the party leadership will take a final call on the two seats and the decision was likely in about two days.

Earlier today, addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Kharge had said that a final call on candidatures in Amethi and Rae Bareli would be taken in some days. Rahul Gandhi, who represented Amethi in 2004, 2009 and 2014 lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 and shifted his constituency to Wayanad in Kerala, which he won and is again defending this time. Wayanad polled in the second phase on Friday with speculation that Rahul Gandhi will now go and file his nomination from Amethi. — TNS

Quota Cong creation, PM lying: Jairam

The Congress dismissed PM’s accusations over Muslim quota and dilution of SC, ST, OBC quotas as “false propaganda”. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the reality was since 1950, quota in education and jobs had been given under Congress PMs and the party’s governments

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh