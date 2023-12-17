UP court summons Rahul in Shah case

PTI

Sultanpur (UP): The MP-MLA court here has summoned Cong leader Rahul Gandhi on Jan 6 in a case in which he has been accused of making certain remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI

Adani group acquires majority stake in IANS

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group has acquired a majority stake in news agency IANS India Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum as the group expands its presence in the media space. PTI

Congress to launch online crowdfunding drive

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha poll approaching, the cash-strapped Congress on Saturday announced launching an online crowdfunding initiative, “donate for desh”, from Monday. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: “We invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800 or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India.” TNS

UGC warns edtech firms over degrees

New Delhi: The UGC has warned edtech companies and colleges offering degrees in arrangements with foreign universities not recognised by it. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also reiterated that none of these degrees will be valid and cautioned students against taking admission in such courses. “Action will also be taken against all defaulters,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

