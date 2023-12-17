UP court summons Rahul in Shah case

Sultanpur (UP): The MP-MLA court here has summoned Cong leader Rahul Gandhi on Jan 6 in a case in which he has been accused of making certain remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI
Adani group acquires majority stake in IANS
New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group has acquired a majority stake in news agency IANS India Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum as the group expands its presence in the media space. PTI
Congress to launch online crowdfunding drive
New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha poll approaching, the cash-strapped Congress on Saturday announced launching an online crowdfunding initiative, “donate for desh”, from Monday. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: “We invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800 or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India.” TNS
UGC warns edtech firms over degrees
New Delhi: The UGC has warned edtech companies and colleges offering degrees in arrangements with foreign universities not recognised by it. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also reiterated that none of these degrees will be valid and cautioned students against taking admission in such courses. “Action will also be taken against all defaulters,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...