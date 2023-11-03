UP Dalit woman raped, body chopped into pieces

PTI

Banda, November 3

A 40-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly murdered after being raped and her body was chopped into pieces in a village here, police said.

On Tuesday, the woman went to Rajkumar Shukla's house to clean his flour mill. When her 20-year-old daughter reached there, she heard her mother's screams from a room which was bolted from inside, Girwan SHO Sandeep Tiwari said on Thursday.

After some time, when the door of the room opened, the girl saw her mother's body lying in three pieces and informed the police, he said.

Following this, an FIR was registered against Rajkumar Shukla, his brothers Bauwa Shukla and Ramakrishna Shukla, the SHO said. The accused men are absconding and no arrests have been made, he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the state government over the incident. In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, “The news of rape and heinous murder of a Dalit in Banda is heart-wrenching. The women of Uttar Pradesh are scared and angry.”

