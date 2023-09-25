UP: Elderly man shot dead in sleep

Budaun (UP), September 25
An elderly man was shot dead in his sleep in Kishanpur village here because of old enmity, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday night when Rakshapal Yadav (65) was sleeping in the outer area of his house, they said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said an FIR has been lodged in the matter and a probe is under.
