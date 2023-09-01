Girl stabbed 16 times after she resists rape in UP's Lucknow

Lucknow, September 1
A girl was stabbed 16 times after she allegedly resisted a rape attempt in the PGI Kotwali area here, police said on Friday.
The police said a young man pulled away the girl, who was returning from her coaching class on a scooty, and tried to rape her. The incident happened on Thursday.
The girl resisted and the accused, Pankaj Rawat and his friends, allegedly stabbed her 16 times before people heard her screams and rushed her to a nearby hospital and also informed her family.
According to reports, the accused, Pankaj Rawat, had been harassing the victim for the past one year. The girl had complained to the PGI police station but at that time the police had made them reach a settlement.
A case has been registered in the PGI Kotwali on her father's complaint.
Inspector PGI, Rana Rajesh Singh, said that four police teams are carrying out raids in search of Pankaj and his friends. Some suspects have been detained and interrogated.
The condition of the girl remains critical.
