UP Govt declares holiday, dry day on January 22

New delhi, January 9

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday declared a holiday and a dry day on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Terming the occasion as a “national festival”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that liquor shops in the state should be closed on that day.

“Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the CM has declared holiday in educational institutions on January 22,” an official release issued here said.

During his visit to Ayodhya on Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with officials of the temple trust — Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the release said.

