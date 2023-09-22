UP man accused of attacking woman cop on train to Ayodhya killed in encounter

Chandigarh, September 22
The main accused in the attack on a woman constable on board a train in UP's Ayodhya has been gunned down in a police encounter, said Special DG Prashant Kumar on Friday.
The constable was found in a pool of blood on board Saryu Express last month, with injuries to her face and head. PTI alert
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing
Seeks India's cooperation in probe, says info provided by in...
Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
No arrests have been made
Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says Indian-origin minister Harjit Sajjan
Says Trudeau wanted to ensure Canadians had ‘accurate inform...