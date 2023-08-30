UP man gets death sentence, 2 others awarded life term for gangrape, murder of minor

Farrukhabad (UP), August 30
A special Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here has given death sentence to a man and life imprisonment to two others in a four-year-old case of murder and gangrape of an 11-year-old girl, a government counsel said on Wednesday.
A case was registered in Amritpur police station on January 19, 2019, after the girl went missing. The minor had left home to call her father working in a field but was gangraped and strangled to death before being buried in a field by the accused, the counsel said.
The body was found by the girl's father and uncle.
Police filed a charge sheet against Radhe Shyam, Jitendra and Pintu alias Shailendra.
After hearing the arguments of both sides, special POCSO court judge Sumit Premi gave death sentence to Radhe Shyam and life imprisonment to Jitendra and Shailendra, who are brothers, Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Vikas Katiyar said.
Shivnaresh Singh, the advocate for the litigant, said the father and uncle of the girl, who were the first to reach the spot, told the court about the cruelty meted out to the girl which became the basis for punishment.
