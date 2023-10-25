UP prisoner goes Live on Facebook in police van, threatens enemies while being taken to court

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 25

A shocking incident has come to light from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, where a prisoner went live on Facebook and threatened his enemies from inside a police van.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the prisoner streaming on Facebook Live and hurling abuses at his enemies and threatening them.

Reportedly, on October 21, Lokendra Yadav aka Kartoos Yadav, lodged in the Mahoba District Jail, was being taken to ADJ/Fast Track Court in Hamirpur for hearing in a police van, when the incident took place.

Reacting to it, jailer Shiv Murat Singh said the incident happened outside the jail premises, and, therefore, is not a lapse on the part of the jail administration.

A sub-inspector and three constables present in the vehicle with Kartoos at the time have been suspended.

Kartoos will now face a separate case for this.

His access to a mobile phone is under investigation.

