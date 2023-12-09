 Up to MP Dhiraj Sahu to explain cash seizures by I-T agencies: Jairam after BJP attack : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Up to MP Dhiraj Sahu to explain cash seizures by I-T agencies: Jairam after BJP attack

Up to MP Dhiraj Sahu to explain cash seizures by I-T agencies: Jairam after BJP attack

I-T officials have so far recovered Rs 290 crore from premises linked to Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha

Up to MP Dhiraj Sahu to explain cash seizures by I-T agencies: Jairam after BJP attack

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday distanced the party from what he described as the “personal business” of Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu and said it was for the MP to explain the seizures by I-T agencies.

“The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,” Jairam said hours after BJP leader and minister Meenakshi Lekhi asked why Sahu, who lost Lok Sabha polls, was thrice made Rajya Sabha MP by the Gandhis.

I-T officials have so far recovered Rs 290 crore from premises linked to Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha, in what could be the largest black money haul by any agency in a single operation.

PM Narendra Modi had yesterday said he would ensure every penny of people is returned and corruption is not tolerated.

“Congress has institutionalised corruption,” Lekhi said today.

#BJP #Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Jharkhand #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

2
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

3
Punjab

20 from Punjab and 22 from Haryana among 372 gentlemen cadets pass out of IMA-Dehradun

4
India

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

5
Uttar Pradesh

Caught on camera: Woman accidentally shot at police station in Aligarh

6
Punjab

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

7
Himachal

Villagers stop work on Baddi-Chandigarh rail line

8
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

9
Comment NOUS INDICA

The fig leaf of the north-south divide

10
Amritsar

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza

Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza

Resolution gets the backing of 13 Council members, while the...

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament Question on Hamas, calls for inquiry

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'

The written answer to unstarred question number 980, uploade...

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...

BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for ‘anti-party’ activities

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies

Move comes day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings...

Odisha cash haul set to be ‘highest-ever’ with Rs 290 crore seizure

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Akal Takht panel to meet today to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition, release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody, AAP’s Sanjay Singh tells court

No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody, AAP’s Sanjay Singh tells court

Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in south Delhi

Delhi: Two arrested for firing at house over monetary dispute with its owner

2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Three lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Act tough against those involved in illegal sand mining, says DC

MC polls: Congress likely to face litmus test in Jalandhar West wards

Cops swing into action, register FIR after 3 days

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab's Mohali

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association