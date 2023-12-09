Up to MP Dhiraj Sahu to explain cash seizures by I-T agencies: Jairam after BJP attack

New Delhi, December 9
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday distanced the party from what he described as the “personal business” of Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu and said it was for the MP to explain the seizures by I-T agencies.
“The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,” Jairam said hours after BJP leader and minister Meenakshi Lekhi asked why Sahu, who lost Lok Sabha polls, was thrice made Rajya Sabha MP by the Gandhis.
I-T officials have so far recovered Rs 290 crore from premises linked to Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha, in what could be the largest black money haul by any agency in a single operation.
PM Narendra Modi had yesterday said he would ensure every penny of people is returned and corruption is not tolerated.
“Congress has institutionalised corruption,” Lekhi said today.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza
Resolution gets the backing of 13 Council members, while the...
Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'
The written answer to unstarred question number 980, uploade...
30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged
Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...
BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies
Move comes day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings...
Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure
The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...