Up to MP Dhiraj Sahu to explain cash seizures by I-T agencies: Jairam after BJP attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday distanced the party from what he described as the “personal business” of Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu and said it was for the MP to explain the seizures by I-T agencies.

“The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,” Jairam said hours after BJP leader and minister Meenakshi Lekhi asked why Sahu, who lost Lok Sabha polls, was thrice made Rajya Sabha MP by the Gandhis.

I-T officials have so far recovered Rs 290 crore from premises linked to Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha, in what could be the largest black money haul by any agency in a single operation.

PM Narendra Modi had yesterday said he would ensure every penny of people is returned and corruption is not tolerated.

“Congress has institutionalised corruption,” Lekhi said today.

