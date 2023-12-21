UP woman gets triple-talaq for donating kidney to brother

Gonda (UP), December 21
A man gave triple-talaq to his wife over WhatsApp after she donated a kidney to her ailing brother.
The man works in Saudi Arabia, while the wife stays in Bairiyahi village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.
The incident unfolded after the wife took a decision to save her brother by donating one of her kidneys. Little did she anticipate that the noble act would become the catalyst for the dissolution of her marriage.
The husband gave her triple-talaq soon after she sent a message to inform him about the kidney donation.
On the complaint of the woman, police have registered a case and said that they will take legal action. The practice of triple-talaq had been declared illegal and unconstitutional in the country in 2019.
Triple-talaq is banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which imposes a punishment of up to three years in jail. The Supreme Court has said there is no bar on granting anticipatory bail in such cases, provided the court hears the complainant woman before granting pre-arrest bail.
