 UPA okayed quota for Muslims in 2011 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • UPA okayed quota for Muslims in 2011

UPA okayed quota for Muslims in 2011

UPA okayed quota for Muslims in 2011

Manmohan Singh



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 23

In December 2011, just before the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections, the erstwhile Congress-led UPA cabinet approved 4.5 per cent sub-quota for backward Muslims within the existing 27 per cent reservation available to the Other Backward Classes in central jobs and admissions to central educational institutions.

Total recall

  • On June 20, 2005, the Congress government in Andhra Pradesh issued the AP Reservation of Seats in the Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Public Services under the State to Muslim Community Ordinance, 2005, providing 5% reservation in admissions to educational institutions and appointments to public service offices in the state to Muslims
  • In October 2005, the ordinance was replaced by an Act, which the AP HC held unconstitutional in November 2005. The AP Government made two subsequent attempts at Muslim quota, but both failed the test of law
  • CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka implemented 4% quota for Muslims when the party formed the government in 2018 with JDS support. The BJP government scrapped the same before the 2023 state poll
  • In Dec 2011, the UPA cabinet, led by then PM Manmohan Singh approved 4.5% quota for backward Muslims within the 27% OBC quota. The same was struck down by AP High Court in 2012

The decision, notified on January 1, 2012, stemming from a recommendation of the Ranganath Mishra-led National Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities, was legally challenged.

In May 2012, the Andhra Pradesh High Court set it aside on the ground that it was sought to be implemented on the basis of religion and not backwardness of those it sought to benefit.

Petitioner R Krishaniah of the Andhra Pradesh State Backward Classes Association contended before the HC that the Union Cabinet decision was against the Constitution.

Disposing of the petition, the Bench of then Chief Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted that the government order violated Articles 15(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution. Article 15(1) bars the state from discriminating on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them.

Article 16(2) says, “No citizen shall, on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, descent, place of birth, residence or any of them, be ineligible for, or discriminated against in respect of any employment or office under the State.”

The Bench said, “The very use of the words ‘belonging to minorities’ or ‘for minorities’ indicates that the sub-quota has been carved out only on religious lines and not on any intelligible basis.”

After the legal upset, the Congress renewed the backward Muslim quota pitch in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

In its manifesto released on March 26, 2014, the party said, “The Congress-led UPA government has taken steps to address the condition of backward minorities by aiming to provide them reservation in educational institutions and government employment. We will pursue this matter closely in the court and ensure that the policy is implemented through proper legislation.”

After the 2014 manifesto release, the Congress, in an additional document, promised a 4.5 per cent backward Muslim quota within the existing OBC quota in central jobs and educational institutions.

The Congress’ 2014 election debacle led to a rethink on its minority outreach plan with the AK Antony committee set up to introspect the loss identifying overt minority appeasement by the party as a major cause behind the alienation of other communities.

Subsequent Congress LS manifestoes in 2019 and now 2024 continue to side step the minority quota issue.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS

2
Ludhiana

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

3
Chandigarh

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

4
India

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

6
Trending

Chinese girl diagnosed with 'love brain' as she bombards her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every day

7
India

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

8
Punjab

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

9
Chandigarh

Mullanpur project: Court orders filing of FIR against builder in cheating case

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks

‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks

Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax comments, says his views ‘not always aligned with party’

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

His father refuses to comment

Supreme Court seeks clarification from EC on functioning of EVMs, summons senior poll panel official

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritsar: Wheat crop with more moisture content hindering procurement

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

Minister faces ire at Golden Temple as devotees pose queries over ending drug menace

Weak at roots, century-old tree falls at historic Company Bagh in Amritsar

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2 minor sisters charred to death in Bathinda slum fire

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case in Chandigarh

Fire Alarm: PGI fails to comply with norms despite reminders

Haryana Police SPO found murdered in Chandigarh's Sector 56 forest

Timetable row: Chandigarh passengers hassled as buses from Punjab short-terminate in Mohali

Chandigarh: Dadu Majra plant compost to be used in parks, fields

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

Man arrested in Faridabad for kidnapping bank manager

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

Delhi court grants time to CM Arvind Kejriwal to file response in case of evading ED summons

Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers climb mobile tower in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

PCC chief Raja Warring visits Hoshiarpur to quell rebel

Punjab Govt reeling under severe monetary crisis, says ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Police raid spa centres after flesh trade complaints, owners booked

Ex-SSP Harvinder Dalli joins BJP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits AAP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

25% of wheat crop sown on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Adopt water-efficient paddy this season: Experts PAU experts

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Death of man in canal car mishap near Doraha: Kin allege murder, meet SSP, seek thorough investigation

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Rs 132 crore paid to farmers: DC

Man dies, 1 injured as SUV crashes into bike

Earth Day celebrated

Faculty development programme held