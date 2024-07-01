UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 result out on upsc.gov.in

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

The results of the Civil Services (preliminary) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on June 16 was declared on Monday.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of the examination will be uploaded on the UPSC’s website only after the entire process of the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service examinations is over, i.e. after the declaration of the final result.

UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises at Dholpur House on Shahjahan Road in New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their result, an official statement said.

