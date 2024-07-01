UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 result out on upsc.gov.in

New Delhi, July 1
The results of the Civil Services (preliminary) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on June 16 was declared on Monday.
Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of the examination will be uploaded on the UPSC’s website only after the entire process of the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service examinations is over, i.e. after the declaration of the final result.
UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises at Dholpur House on Shahjahan Road in New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their result, an official statement said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ jibe at BJP, says it indulges in violence, hate 24x7
Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet mi...
Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts
Speaker Om Birla responded saying he maintains the tradition...
Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages
The court restrains the TMC Member of Parliament from publis...
Delhi court sentences Medha Patkar to 5 months in jail in defamation case
Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma also imposes a fine of...
Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur
The first FIR lodged under the new laws is in the Sadar Dhur...