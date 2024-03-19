UPSC postpones civil services preliminary examination to June 16

New Delhi, March 19
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday postponed the civil services (preliminary) examination, which was scheduled to take place on May 26 to June 16.
The decision was taken in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place between April 19 and June 1.
The results are to be announced on June 4.
"Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, from May 26 to June 16," a notification by the UPSC said.
