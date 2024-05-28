 Urbanisation led to 60% more night-time warming in Indian cities than non-urban areas: Study : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Urbanisation led to 60% more night-time warming in Indian cities than non-urban areas: Study

Urbanisation led to 60% more night-time warming in Indian cities than non-urban areas: Study

Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Rajkot had the highest urban effect, while Delhi-NCR and Pune were found to be at the fourth and fifth position, respectively

Urbanisation led to 60% more night-time warming in Indian cities than non-urban areas: Study

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 28

Urbanisation has led to nearly 60 per cent more night-time warming in over 140 prominent Indian cities compared to non-urban areas surrounding them, a new research from Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar has found.

According to the research, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Rajkot had the highest urban effect, while Delhi-NCR and Pune were found to be at the fourth and fifth position, respectively.

Urbanisation is known to be responsible for the urban heat island (UHI) effect, in which the concrete and asphalt (used in constructing roads and pavements) surfaces store heat during the day and release it in the evening, thereby raising night-time temperatures.

Over time, this heat further affects other aspects of climate, including rainfall and pollution, researchers said in the study published in the journal Nature Cities.

The study sought to determine how much urbanisation and local climate change each contributed to raising night-time temperatures over the past two decades (2003-2020).

“The mean urban effect for all these cities across India was found to be 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade. This leads to an estimate of 37.73 per cent of the total urban warming being linked to urbanisation — that is, nearly 60 per cent enhancement of warming relative to the surrounding non-urban areas,” the authors wrote.

They also found that cities in the north-western, north-eastern and southern regions showed a “more pronounced increase” in night-time temperatures than in the other parts of the country.

However, the contribution of urbanisation towards night-time warming was higher in the eastern and central Indian cities, which are developing and thereby, undergoing rapid expansion, the researchers said.

Almost all the cities, included in the analysis, showed rising night-time surface temperatures, which have increased by about 0.53 degrees Celsius on average every decade.

Further, the trend of hotter night-time temperatures was not limited to the cities, as most of India warmed by 0.26 degrees Celsius on average every decade during the period studied, the researchers said.

This indicated that cities were warming at almost double the rate at which the whole country was warming, they said.

The authors explained that as cities are highly vulnerable to the combined effects of urbanisation and climate change, the people and the infrastructure in these areas are on the “frontlines” of climate change consequences, such as heatwaves, extreme weather events and flooding.

They said the study highlighted the need for diverse mitigation efforts for effectively lowering the ongoing urban warming.

According to an analysis by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi, cities are not cooling down at night like they used to during 2001-2010 because they have “become more concretised in the last two decades” contributing to the rise in heat stress.

They said that while increasing green cover can moderate day-time heat, it is ineffective for arresting night-time heat.

According to World Resources Institute (WRI) India Ross Centre, seven out of 10 people around the world are projected to live in urban areas by 2050. While about 90 per cent of the growth is expected to happen in the Global South, a significant fraction of this will occur in India, it said.

Currently, 36 per cent of India’s population, or about 40 crore, is urban and will double to 80 crore by 2050, according to the WRI India Ross Centre.

With India projected to become the fastest growing economy globally, and expected to witness the greatest urban growth, the latest findings could help urban planners and policymakers better allocate resources and understand the scale of planning required for building sustainable cities, the authors said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

2
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh murder case

3
Punjab

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

4
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

5
Punjab

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

6
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

PM Modi should worry about his own party: Sukhbir Badal

7
Punjab

Jagir Kaur throws weight behind expelled Akali leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon

8
Punjab

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

9
Punjab THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Will revive cross-border trade through Attari, focus on healthcare: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

10
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Congress cashes in on ‘anti-farmer BJP’ sentiment in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Lieutenant Governor orders Anti Corruption Branch probe into nursing homes’ registration after east Delhi hospital fire

Lieutenant Governor orders Anti Corruption Branch probe into nursing homes’ registration after east Delhi hospital fire

Six newborns are killed in the blaze

Heatwave: Some relief in sight but June will be ‘hot and humid’ in Northwest

Heatwave: Some relief in sight but June will be ‘hot and humid’ in northwest

‘Prevailing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over Nort...

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

Refuses to summon Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case by BJP ...

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit murder case

Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh murder case

A special CBI court in Panchkula had in October 2021 awarded...

‘Excise scam’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail on medical grounds

Excise 'scam': No urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for 7-day extension of interim bail on medical grounds

A vacation bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Vis...


Cities

View All

Miraculous escape for advocate, his wife after assailants open fire at them in Amritsar

Miraculous escape for advocate, his wife after assailants open fire at them in Amritsar

‘Will exclude agricultural equipment from GST ambit if voted to power’, says Congress chief Kharge in Amritsar

BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim ‘bakwas’, won’t cross 200 seats: Congress chief Kharge

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Atishi says Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water, warns of rationalising supply

Atishi says Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water, warns of rationalising supply

Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 3-day police custody

Lieutenant Governor orders Anti Corruption Branch probe into nursing homes’ registration after east Delhi hospital fire

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Jalandhar: AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Jagir Kaur throws weight behind expelled Akali leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow in Nabha today

Free Sikh bodies from ‘RSS control’: Sukhbir Badal to PM Modi

Thieves strike at NRI’s house in Sirhind town