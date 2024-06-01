US, China mull crisis communication group by year-end

New Delhi, May 31
The US and China are planning to convene a crisis communication working group by year-end. The issue was discussed when US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue that opened today.
The US Department of Defence said Austin emphasised the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the US and China. It said Austin made it clear that the US would continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows.
