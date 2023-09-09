US: Committed to transfer of exclusive tech for jet engine

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 8

Mentioning technology for making engines for fighter jets, the US on Friday said it was committed to working collaboratively and expeditiously to support the advancement of an “unprecedented co-production and technology transfer proposal”.

This emerged in a joint statement issued after a bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden here tonight.

The two welcomed the completion of the US congressional notification process on August 29 and the commencement of negotiations for a commercial agreement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India.

India has set a target to get the first made-in-India GE engine, the F-414, in three years, even as the US company will transfer technology for about 80 per cent of its engine, including critical and restricted technologies.

Some of these technologies are among the most elusive and only the US, France, the UK and Russia have these. “India will be getting the technology that has never been transferred to any country,” a top defence functionary said.

The GE F414 engines are compatible with the light combat aircraft Tejas Mark 2, the forthcoming twin-engine deck-based fighter jet of the Indian Navy and also the initial lot of the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA).

President Biden also welcomed the issuance of a letter of request from the Indian Ministry of Defence to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B armed drones and their associated equipment, which will enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of the Indian armed forces.

Last month, the US Navy signed a master ship repair agreement with Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Today, the joint statement said, “Both sides recommitted to advancing India’s emergence as a hub for the maintenance and repair of forward-deployed US Navy assets and other aircraft and vessels.”

The two sides reiterated their support for building resilient global semiconductor supply chains. US firm Micron announced to invest approximately $300 million in expanding its R&D presence in India and Advanced Micro Device’s announcement to invest $400 million in India over five years to expand R&D and engineering operations in India.

Modi and Biden also welcomed the signing of an MoU between Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance, operated by Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions.

