US’ FDA gathers info on spices amid cancer concerns

New Delhi, April 27
US regulatory body Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating products of Indian spice manufacturers MDH and Everest following Hong Kong’s decision to halt the sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.
“The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation,” an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier this month, Hong Kong suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Likewise, Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice as well, stating it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.
Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety (CFS) said: “Samples of several kinds of prepackaged spice mix products were found to contain a pesticide, ethylene oxide. Members of the public should not consume the affected products. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected products immediately if they possess any of them.”
The products under the scanner are MDH’s Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala Powder, Curry Powder and Everest’s Fish Curry Masala. The CFS says vendors have been asked to withdraw the products from their shelves. According to the agency, Everest has previously said its spices are safe for consumption.
MDH and Everest spices are quite popular in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America.
India’s food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is also checking the quality standards of the two companies, following the moves in Hong Kong and Singapore.
In 2019, a few batches of MDH’s products were recalled in the US for salmonella contamination.
MDH rejects allegations, says products 100% safe
MDH on Saturday assured consumers that its products were 100% safe and rejected the allegations by Hong Kong and Singapore food regulators that pesticides were present in some of its products.
