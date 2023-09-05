US firm Nvidia’s CEO calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, September 4
Taiwanese-born American billionaire businessman Jensen Huang on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Huang cofounded graphics-chip maker Nvidia in 1993 and has served as its CEO and president since inception.
“Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made and was upbeat about the talented youth of India,” PM Modi posted on X.
