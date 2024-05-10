US meddling in Indian poll, says Russia

New Delhi, May 9
Russia has waded into the ongoing diplomatic spat between India and the US over the Pannun issue and adverse comments in the so-called `Religious Freedom report’ by accusing Washington of trying to destabilise the situation in the country during the General Election.
“Regular unfounded accusations of the US towards New Delhi… (such as) the violation of religious freedom is nothing but a reflection of the US’ misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the country of India and disrespect for India as a country and as a state,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a media briefing on Wednesday.
“The reason for this is the intention to destabilise the domestic political situation in India in order to complicate the General Election taking place in the country,” she said, adding such actions by the US were “interference in India’s internal affairs”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica
‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...
Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED
Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today
Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce
Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled