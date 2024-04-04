 US questioned on silence over arrest of Pakistan’s opposition leaders while being vocal on similar cases in India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • US questioned on silence over arrest of Pakistan’s opposition leaders while being vocal on similar cases in India

US questioned on silence over arrest of Pakistan’s opposition leaders while being vocal on similar cases in India

The US Department of State spokesperson refused to categorise both cases into one and said that US wanted to see everyone in Pakistan treated with consistent rule of law and human rights

US questioned on silence over arrest of Pakistan’s opposition leaders while being vocal on similar cases in India

US Department of State spokesperson Mathew Miller. ANI



ANI

Washington, April 4

The US Department of State spokesperson Mathew Miller was put on the spot during a press briefing on Wednesday when a journalist questioned him on the state department taking a stand on the arrest of Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal but not doing the same on arrests of Pakistani opposition leaders.

Mathew Miller refused to categorise both cases into one and said that the US wanted to see everyone in Pakistan treated with consistent rule of law and human rights.

“I would not agree with that characterization. We have made clear on a number of occasions that we want to see everyone in Pakistan treated consistent with the rule of law, treated with respect for human rights, as is our position with respect to any country in the world,” Miller said.

On Tuesday, highlighting on US, Germany and the UN envoys making political remarks over Indian politics after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar used the word “Maryada”, saying that we are sovereign countries and should not be interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

Speaking at a press conference in Ahmedabad, Jaishankar emphasised that these are old and bad habits.

He further underscored that they have told the diplomats of these countries that India strongly objects to this. He said that other countries do not hold any right to comment on another country's politics.

“We think this is not a good practice. And we would sincerely urge all countries in the world to say that you please, by all means, you can have your views about the world. But no country has the right to comment on another country's politics, especially in situations like this,” he said.

Last week, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller was asked about his response to India’s summoning US diplomat over comments on Kejriwal’s arrest and freezing of Congress party’s bank accounts, to which he said that they are following these actions closely.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #human rights #Pakistan #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai

2
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

3
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

4
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

5
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

6
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

7
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

8
Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give a reply to BJP

9
India

Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy

10
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

‘At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to nation...

CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA

CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA

The party said it will 'fight for a law against hate speech ...

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

Surjewala's clarification came after BJP's IT Department hea...

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

The attack helicopter suffers damage during the process of f...

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Sukhbir Badal welcomed Garcha, stating that his homecoming w...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Chandigarh MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Visit your areas, address problems of people: Arvind Kejriwal’s message to AAP MLAs

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Tihar jail officials allow Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Kejriwal as normal visitor in ‘mulakat jangla’

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured