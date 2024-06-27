US refuses to comment on Modi’s upcoming Russia visit

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 26

The US today refused to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Russia and separately, a senior US official said the continuing relationship between India and Russia on military and technology front had some concerns that had been raised with India.

The US is aggressive with countries having engagements with Russia. The Tribune broke the story in its edition dated June 25 that Modi would visit Russia on July 8 for a bilateral meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin. US State Department’s Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell in an international online press briefing on the recent meeting of the US -India initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), was asked about Modi’s Russia visit and, if, the US, had issues sharing technology with India due it its closeness with Moscow.

Campbell said: “I don’t have anything further on press reports about possible engagements at senior levels”. On sharing technology with India, he added: “We have a full and frank dialogue between US and India. We have been clear which areas are affected by the continuing relationship between India and Russia on military and technology.”

Meanwhile, Campbell laid out plans on expanding India-US engagements, saying “We also made plans for launching an ambitious Indian Ocean deliberations, which will incorporate key players”. He listed top diplomatic and defence ministry officials of both sides will be part of it.

“The Indian Ocean is a critical venue for us to deepen our cooperation and dialogue,” he said. The US, he added, valued India’s central role in the Indian Ocean.

“Our desire is to help support India’s maritime domain awareness and military capabilities, both naval and air, in shared interest and maintenance of peace and stability”, he said. On the iCET, he said US and India deepened strategic cooperation across the domains of space, semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, AI, quantum foreign policy approach.

Seeks accountability on Pannun ‘plot’

On alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, State Department Dy Secretary Kurt Campbell said US had asked for updates on the Indian committee of inquiry’s investigations

“We have sought accountability and we have held constructive dialogue with India on this topic and they have been responsive towards our concerns,” he said

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Russia