US sanctions 3 Indian firms for ‘ties’ with Iran

Washington, April 25
The US on Thursday slapped sanctions on over a dozen companies, individuals and vessels, including three from India, for facilitating "illicit" trade and UAV transfers on behalf of the Iranian military.
The US Department of Treasury said these companies, individuals and vessels have played a central role in facilitating and financing the clandestine sale of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia's war in Ukraine.
While Sahara Thunder has been identified as the main front company that oversees Iran's commercial activities in support of these efforts, the three India-based companies to have been slapped with sanctions for supporting Sahara Thunder are Zen Shipping, Port India Private Limited, and Sea Art Ship Management (OPC) Pvt Ltd.
Iranian military entity Sahara Thunder relies on a vast shipping network involved in the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities to multiple jurisdictions, including the People's Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and Venezuela, the Treasury said. Sea Art Ship Management (OPC) and UAE’s Trans Gulf Agency LLC have worked together to provide ship management services in support of Sahara Thunder, it said. — PTI
‘Aiding military’
- Sahara Thunder identified as main front company that oversees Iran's commercial activities
- Indian companies slapped with sanctions for supporting Sahara Thunder are Zen Shipping, Port India Pvt Ltd and Sea Art Ship Management (OPC) Pvt Ltd
