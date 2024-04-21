US sanctions 4 suppliers of missile parts to Pakistan

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, April 20
The US has cracked down on Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme by sanctioning three companies from China and one from Belarus that provided critical components, especially for the region-destabilising long-range missiles.
The US Department of State said it had sanctioned Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, which allegedly supplied special vehicle chassis to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme being implemented by its National Development Complex (NDC).
China-based Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company, it said, had supplied a filament winding machine to produce rocket motor cases for ballistic missiles. Another Chinese company, Tianjin Creative Source International, supplied stir welding equipment, which could be used to manufacture propellant tanks for space launch vehicles. It also allegedly supplied a linear accelerator system, most likely for Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which develops and produces Pakistan’s MTCR Category I ballistic missiles, said the Department of State. China’s Granpect Company Limited worked with Pakistan’s space agency SUPARCO to supply equipment for testing of large-diameter rocket motors. As a result of the action, all property and interests in property owned by these institutions will be frozen. Also, all those on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) and Blocked Persons List with 50 per cent or more ownership by indirect or direct owners will be blocked. They also cannot enter the US.
The US action against the four entities has been initiated under Section 1(a)(ii) of Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.
3 firms Chinese, 1 Belarusian
- Xi’an Longde Tech Development Company: Supplied filament winding machine
- Tianjin Creative Source Int’l: Gave stir welding parts & linear accelerator system
- Granpect Company Limited: Supplied parts for testing of large-diameter rocket motors
- Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant: Supplied special vehicle chassis for ballistic missile programme
