US sanctions Indian firm for Russian links

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The US has sanctioned an Indian microelectronics and radio company for providing support to Russia’s military and defence industrial base. The Indian company, Innovo Ventures, is among the 49 entities added to the unilateral sanctions list of the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

Forty-two of these companies are based in China while the others are based in Estonia, Finland, Germany, India, Turkey, the UAE and the UK.

These entities are accused of supplying to the Russian defense sector with US-origin integrated circuits. “We have been clear... we will not hesitate to act against parties that facilitate the sale of US-origin items to Russia’s military for its war against Ukraine,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez.

