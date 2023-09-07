US singer Mary Millben praises PM Modi for his proposal to include African Union as full G20 member

Washington, September 7
Mary Millben, an African-American Hollywood actress and singer, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20, a move supported by the US.
In an exclusive interview to PTI last week, Modi said Africa is "top priority" for India and that it works for the inclusion of those in global affairs who feel their voices are not being heard.
He said India backs inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the Group of 20 largest economies as no plan for the future of the planet can be successful without the representation and recognition of all voices.
In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice, flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.
“I applaud Prime Minister Modi's proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20. The global south can now shape policies impacting our world,” Millben said in a video message.
Millben, 41, is popular in India for her rendition of India's national anthem and religious song 'Om jai Jagdish hare'.
“With this privilege comes duty - to be the voice of the marginalised, uphold democratic values and foster human dignity. The enduring friendship between the US and India must also champion this cause. A cause that ensures all voices are represented in solving the world's most challenging problems,” she said.
Millben sang India's national anthem 'Jana gana mana' at an event in June in the US during the prime minister's visit.
