US: Working with India to hold those behind Pannun plot accountable

New Delhi, March 21

A senior United States diplomat has said the allegations of Indian government’s involvement in the alleged plot to murder a Khalistani separatist in New York was a “serious issue” in the bilateral ties with India, and Washington was working with New Delhi to hold accountable those behind the plot.

“We take this in the administration incredibly seriously and have raised it at the highest levels with India. We are at the moment working with India to encourage it to hold accountable those responsible for this terrible crime,” Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Although the briefing was on Pakistan, Congressman Dean Phillips from Minnesota asked if sanctions similar to those placed on more than 500 individuals relating to the killing of Alexie Navalny in Russia were being considered for those believed to be behind the plot to kill Pannun. Lu said the India itself has announced a committee of inquiry to look into this matter and the US was asking them to “work quickly and transparently to make sure justice is done”.

A day after the comments made by the State Department’s point person for South Asia, a western media house claimed that the Indian government’s probe report has found the involvement of “rogue officials” in the plot and that one of the officers was no longer with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

