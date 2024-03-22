US: Working with India to hold those behind Pannun plot accountable

New Delhi, March 21
A senior United States diplomat has said the allegations of Indian government’s involvement in the alleged plot to murder a Khalistani separatist in New York was a “serious issue” in the bilateral ties with India, and Washington was working with New Delhi to hold accountable those behind the plot.
“We take this in the administration incredibly seriously and have raised it at the highest levels with India. We are at the moment working with India to encourage it to hold accountable those responsible for this terrible crime,” Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee
during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday.
Although the briefing was on Pakistan, Congressman Dean Phillips from Minnesota asked if sanctions similar to those placed on more than 500 individuals relating to the killing of Alexie Navalny in Russia were being considered for those believed to be behind the plot to kill Pannun. Lu said the India itself has announced a committee of inquiry to look into this matter and the US was asking them to “work quickly and transparently to make sure justice is done”.
A day after the comments made by the State Department’s point person for South Asia, a western media house claimed that the Indian government’s probe report has found the involvement of “rogue officials” in the plot and that one of the officers was no longer with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...