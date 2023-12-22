Use caste census for society’s growth: RSS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Just two days after one of its functionaries had described the caste census — which is being aggressively demanded by the opposition INDIA alliance — as a “futile” exercise, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday said that it should be used for achieving “overall development of society” while ensuring that no harm is caused to social harmony and unity.

RSS publicity head Sunil Ambekar in a post on X said the caste census, which is being discussed within political circles quite actively, should be used for overall development and for ensuring social equity and harmony.

He added the organisation was continuously striving for the creation of a Hindu society based on harmony and social justice without any discrimination and disparity. He further stated in the post that it was true that because of various historical reasons many sections of society remained economically, socially and educationally backward.

Ambekar said many regimes in the past had brought in schemes and provisions for development of the poor and the RSS has always supported them.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Caste census #RSS