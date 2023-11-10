Uttarakhand: 3 armed men loot jewellery worth over Rs 15 cr from shop

Dehradun, November 10
Three armed men looted jewellery worth more than Rs 15 crore from a showroom here on the busy Rajpur Road, officials said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday morning, they said.
The robbers entered the showroom, held the staff at gunpoint and escaped with jewellery after stuffing them in bags, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.
Two of their accomplices stood outside the showroom while the robbery was being committed inside, he said.
The daring daylight heist took place when security was tightened in the city in view of President Droupadi Murmu addressing the state’s 23rd foundation day anniversary at the police lines.
Four police teams are searching for the robbers while two motorcycles used in the crime have been recovered from the Sahaspur area, the SSP said.
CCTV camera footage is being analysed and forensic experts have collected the finger prints from the showroom which are being examined, Singh said.
He expressed hope that the culprits would soon be nabbed.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken serious note of the incident and asked officials to arrest the robbers at the earliest.
