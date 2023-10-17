Uttarakhand: Number of Char Dham pilgrims cross 50-lakh mark for first time

PTI

Dehradun, October 17

The number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams located in the high Garhwal Himalayan region of Uttarakhand has crossed the 50-lakh mark for the first time.

Police said that a record number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad are arriving here to visit the world-famous Char Dhams -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. So far 50 lakh pilgrims have reached here for the pilgrimage.

According to statistics, till October 16, the number of pilgrims visiting Char Dham has crossed 50 lakh. Along with this, about 5.41 lakh vehicles have also reached Char Dham.

After the commencement of the Yatra in April-May, about 17.08 lakh pilgrims have reached Kedarnath Dham, 15.90 lakh in Badrinath Dham, 8.46 lakh in Gangotri and 6.94 lakh in Yamunotri.

Apart from this, over 1.77 lakh devotees have also visited Hemkund Sahib. The portals of Hemkund Sahib were closed for winter on October 11.

Last year, 47 lakh devotees visited the Char Dham.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, while reiterating the commitment of the police to ensure safe and uninterrupted Char Dham Yatra, said that the state police is providing all possible assistance to the pilgrims at every level.

Char Dham located in the Garhwal Himalayas is closed for devotees every year during the winter season after Diwali in October-November and is reopened after six months in April-May.

#Badrinath #Char Dham #Hindus #Uttarakhand