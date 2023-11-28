 Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttarakhand
  • Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days
LIVE BLOG

Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days

Family members of trapped workers called near tunnel’s entrance | Makeshift medical facility created inside tunnel

Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh welcome a worker after his evacuation from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, November 28, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Uttarkashi, November 28

The process to extricate trapped workers from Silkyara-Barkot tunnel ended with all 41 trapped workers being evacuated on Tuesday evening. This ended an ordeal of over 400 hours for the workers who were trapped inside the 2-km stretch of tunnel since Diwali morning on November 12.

The breakthrough was achieved after a tough rescue mission involving over 200 experts from various government agencies from India and abroad led this non-stop operation for 17 days.

As per the initial reports, Vijay Kumar was the first worker taken out from the tunnel.

Family members of trapped workers were present near tunnel’s entrance.

A team of doctors was waiting for them at a makeshift hospital created inside the tunnel. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Union Minister General VK Singh (retd) were also present at the make-shift hospital and they were talking to the workers.

The workers were trapped inside the tunnel since Diwali morning on November 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5-km tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 metre from the entrance, just two hours before they were to end their shift for a day off of Diwali at 8 am.

#Diwali #Uttarakhand

21:10 28 Nov
Well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari says it was well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies and most significant rescue operation in recent years.
21:04 28 Nov
Nation salutes workers' resilience: President Murmu after all trapped workers evacuated

President Droupadi Murmu says she feels relieved and happy to learn that all workers trapped in the tunnel have been rescued. 

"Nation salutes workers' resilience, remains grateful to them for building critical infra, even at great personal risk," she says.
20:49 28 Nov
All 41 trapped workers evacuated

Union minister Nitin Gadkari says all 41 trapped workers brought out from collapsed Silkyara tunnel.
20:33 28 Nov
15 trapped miners brought out

Officials say 15 trapped workers have been brought out from the tunnel within 30 minutes after the first man is pulled out.
20:17 28 Nov
CM Dhami, Union minister V K Singh inside tunnel

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Union minister V K Singh are inside Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers come out one by one.
20:07 28 Nov
Pipe pushing from one end to other of rubble done

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami says pipe pushing from one end to other of rubble has been done and preparations are on to bring trapped workers out of tunnel.
19:27 28 Nov
Rat-hole mining explained

Rescuers have fallen back on the rat-hole mining technique to evacuate trapped workers, following the failure of a heavy machine to drill through the rubble to create an escape passage for them. Read More

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

2
Punjab

When PACL's big stake went to ex-MD's father-in-law, staffer

3
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

4
Jalandhar

Department starts weekly organic mandi

5
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

6
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support

7
India

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

8
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal admitted to Gurugram hospital

9
Comment

Privatised Air India has its work cut out

10
India

Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing paramour to sexually abuse 7-year-old daughter

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE Updates: Fresh hurdle in evacuation of 41 workers as debris obstructs main pipe

Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days

Family members of trapped workers called near tunnel’s entra...

Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

National Green Tribunal in 2014 imposed a ban on coal mining...

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, one of suspects in Sidhu Moos...

Haryana govt dismisses Jind school principal from service

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to governor

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to Governor

To hold a meeting in Hisar to decide their next course of ac...


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

4 steal money from Golden Temple counter

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb of Guru Nanak at protest site in Panchkula

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak: Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe

Social worker walks over 17,000 km to spread awareness on blood donation

L-G dissolves standing panel for violating SC, Centre guidelines

19-year-old held for killing woman

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

Govt buses deployed for AAP’s rally in Dhuri, passengers hit

Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium

Girl ‘jumps’ from factory roof, dies

Two booked for snatching mobile

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day