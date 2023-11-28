Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Uttarkashi, November 28

The process to extricate trapped workers from Silkyara-Barkot tunnel ended with all 41 trapped workers being evacuated on Tuesday evening. This ended an ordeal of over 400 hours for the workers who were trapped inside the 2-km stretch of tunnel since Diwali morning on November 12.

The breakthrough was achieved after a tough rescue mission involving over 200 experts from various government agencies from India and abroad led this non-stop operation for 17 days.

As per the initial reports, Vijay Kumar was the first worker taken out from the tunnel.

Family members of trapped workers were present near tunnel’s entrance.

A team of doctors was waiting for them at a makeshift hospital created inside the tunnel. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Union Minister General VK Singh (retd) were also present at the make-shift hospital and they were talking to the workers.

The workers were trapped inside the tunnel since Diwali morning on November 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5-km tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 metre from the entrance, just two hours before they were to end their shift for a day off of Diwali at 8 am.

