Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days

Neeraj Mohan
Uttarkashi, November 28
The process to extricate trapped workers from Silkyara-Barkot tunnel ended with all 41 trapped workers being evacuated on Tuesday evening. This ended an ordeal of over 400 hours for the workers who were trapped inside the 2-km stretch of tunnel since Diwali morning on November 12.
The breakthrough was achieved after a tough rescue mission involving over 200 experts from various government agencies from India and abroad led this non-stop operation for 17 days.
As per the initial reports, Vijay Kumar was the first worker taken out from the tunnel.
Family members of trapped workers were present near tunnel’s entrance.
A team of doctors was waiting for them at a makeshift hospital created inside the tunnel. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Union Minister General VK Singh (retd) were also present at the make-shift hospital and they were talking to the workers.
The workers were trapped inside the tunnel since Diwali morning on November 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5-km tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 metre from the entrance, just two hours before they were to end their shift for a day off of Diwali at 8 am.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari says it was well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies and most significant rescue operation in recent years.
President Droupadi Murmu says she feels relieved and happy to learn that all workers trapped in the tunnel have been rescued.
"Nation salutes workers' resilience, remains grateful to them for building critical infra, even at great personal risk," she says.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari says all 41 trapped workers brought out from collapsed Silkyara tunnel.
Officials say 15 trapped workers have been brought out from the tunnel within 30 minutes after the first man is pulled out.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Union minister V K Singh are inside Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers come out one by one.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami says pipe pushing from one end to other of rubble has been done and preparations are on to bring trapped workers out of tunnel.
Rescuers have fallen back on the rat-hole mining technique to evacuate trapped workers, following the failure of a heavy machine to drill through the rubble to create an escape passage for them. Read More
