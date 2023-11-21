Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Officials say focus on horizontal drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers, vertical shaft second-best option

PTI

New Delhi, November 21

The focus is on horizontal drilling to bring out alive all the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi and vertical drilling will only be the second-best option, said officials on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the rescue efforts, National Disaster Management Authority member Lt General Syed Atta Hasnain (retd) said simultaneous efforts are being made on five fronts to save these trapped workers.

He further said the “focus is on horizontal drilling” as rock formation has created challenges for vertical drilling.

Anurag Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said under the current circumstances “vertical drilling is the second best option”.

Hasnain said the new 6-inch wide pipeline will be used to provide warm food and medicines to trapped workers.

Currently, the survival ration is being provided to the workers through the 4-inch wide pipeline.

He also added that equipment will be pushed through the 6-inch pipeline to ensure better communication with the trapped workers. This will also help in raising the morale of workers.

NDRF teams are doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any contingency that may arise during the course of rescue operations, Hasnain said. PTI