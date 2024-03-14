Uzbekistan woman found murdered in Bengaluru hotel; her friend over phone called up hotel staff to check on her

Bengaluru, March 14
A woman from Uzbekistan was found murdered in a hotel room in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.
She was identified as Zareena.
According to police, the deceased had come to Bengaluru on a tourist visa four days ago and stayed at the hotel near BDA Bridge.
The hotel staff was alerted by one of Zareena's friends over the phone to check on her at 10.30 pm on Wednesday. The staff knocked the door of the room for long, but there was no response. When the room was opened by using a master key, the staff found Zareena's body lying on the floor with her face covered with blood.
The police were informed. Preliminary investigations suggested that the Uzbek woman had been murdered. Police stated that Zareena was punched on her face as injury marks were found on her body.
The police said one Rahul Kumar had booked the room for Zareena till March 16.
The police suspect that she was strangulated to death.
Hotel Manager Gaurav Kumar Singh lodged a police complaint.
