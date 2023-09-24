 Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot speaks at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Source: X/@ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

India has asked Pakistan to vacate Indian territories under its forcible occupation and take three-fold action to contain terrorism instead of raking up the Kashmir issue, countering caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar claims in his address at the General Debate during the high-level 78th session of UNGA on Friday.

“Pakistan has been the home and patron to the largest number of internationally proscribed terrorist entities and individuals in the world. Instead of engaging in technical sophistry, we call upon Pakistan to take credible and verifiable action against the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attacks, whose victims await justice even after 15 years," said Indian diplomat Petal Gehlot.

India was exercising its Right of Reply in the UNGA after Kakar alleged India had evaded implementation of the UN Security Council's resolutions which called for the "final disposition" of J&K to be decided by its people through UN-supervised plebiscite.

Gehlot said the UTs of J&K and Ladakh were integral parts of India and Pakistan had no "locus standi" to make statements regarding India's domestic matters.

To Kakar's claim that J&K was the key to peace in the region, she said: "In order for there to be peace in South Asia, the actions that Pakistan needs to take are threefold. First, stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism immediately. Second, vacate Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation. And third, stop the grave and persistent human rights violations against the minorities in Pakistan."

Countering Kakar's claim that India was denying access to human rights bodies, Gehlot said members of the UN and other multilateral organisations were well aware that Pakistan made such claims to "deflect the international community's attention away from its own abysmal record on human rights". Citing a "glaring example" of the systemic violence against Pakistan's minorities, the First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN referred to the large-scale "brutality" perpetrated against the minority Christian community in Faisalabad district in August, where around 20 churches were vandalised and 89 Christian homes burnt down.

#human rights #Kashmir #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

3
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

4
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

8
Diaspora

Canadian ministers and politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

9
Trending

Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

10
India

Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu’s properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city with Alliance Air

Drone, 500-gm heroin seized from border village

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Mayor inaugurates four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol